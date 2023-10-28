Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 28th (APPS, AXDX, BHLB, FBIO, HON, LPG, NDSN, NEOG, SIM, TDC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 28th:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

