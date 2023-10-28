Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 28th (APPS, AXDX, BHLB, FBIO, HON, LPG, NDSN, NEOG, SIM, TDC)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 28th:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

