Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Price Performance

SENR stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.