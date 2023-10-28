Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 414.6 days.

Straumann Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SAUHF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 4,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714. Straumann has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $171.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

