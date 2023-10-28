Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 414.6 days.
Straumann Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SAUHF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 4,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714. Straumann has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $171.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04.
About Straumann
