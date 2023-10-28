Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 68,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,367 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,341 shares of company stock valued at $129,939 over the last three months. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $21.00. 20,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,771. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

