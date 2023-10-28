Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $4.13. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 93,106 shares.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.