Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,200 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,262.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIOVF remained flat at $19.55 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIOVF shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to SEK 320 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Stories

