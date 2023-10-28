Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swisscom Trading Down 0.1 %

SCMWY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $306.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.25. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

