Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $66.05 million and $1.37 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.93 or 0.00718596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00147216 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

