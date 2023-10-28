Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLIS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91,167 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($8.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 3,008.94%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on Talis Biomedical to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

