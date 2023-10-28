Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.21

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.21 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 74.90 ($0.92). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 4,698,375 shares changing hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £442.23 million, a PE ratio of -7,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60,000.00%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2022 comprised 100 assets let to 33 tenants with a total value of £867.7 million.

