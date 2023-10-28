Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Down 53.2% in October

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the September 30th total of 532,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tempo Automation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempo Automation stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned 1.92% of Tempo Automation worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempo Automation Stock Down 7.3 %

Tempo Automation stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 3,285,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,344. Tempo Automation has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

