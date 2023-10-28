Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) Critical Analysis

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Free Report) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Tenable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tenable $683.19 million 7.04 -$92.22 million ($0.72) -57.76

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iEntertainment Network and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenable 0 3 8 0 2.73

Tenable has a consensus target price of $54.08, suggesting a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Tenable -10.94% -23.51% -4.71%

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Tenable on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

