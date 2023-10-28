Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,778 shares during the quarter. Terex makes up about 4.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $32,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 59.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 1,866,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

