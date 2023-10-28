The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
Shares of SGGEF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.
The Sage Group Company Profile
