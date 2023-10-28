The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGGEF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

