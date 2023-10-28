The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of SCVPY stock remained flat at $8.85 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $9.99.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

