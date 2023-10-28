The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of SCVPY stock remained flat at $8.85 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $9.99.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siam Cement Public
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.