The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The SPAR Group Price Performance

The SPAR Group stock remained flat at C$5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.37. The SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20.

Get The SPAR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SGPPF. Citigroup lowered shares of The SPAR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Investec upgraded shares of The SPAR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

The SPAR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.