The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $79.33. 10,300,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,156. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

