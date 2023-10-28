The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,330 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.05. 5,468,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

