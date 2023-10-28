Toncoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.66 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00006027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $8.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,093.42 or 1.00010056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

