TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Lessened by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. 3,697,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,208. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

