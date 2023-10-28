Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:TUSI)

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS TUSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Get Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.