Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:TUSI)

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS TUSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.
Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.