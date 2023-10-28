U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Up 20.4% in October

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 18,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,993. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.