uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Financial Comparison

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) and China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares uCloudlink Group and China Teletech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $71.46 million 0.82 -$19.85 million ($0.14) -11.28 China Teletech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Teletech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uCloudlink Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group -5.77% 1.21% 0.28% China Teletech N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

uCloudlink Group has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Teletech has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for uCloudlink Group and China Teletech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

uCloudlink Group beats China Teletech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

