UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 7th Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,077 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 142,930 shares during the period. UDR makes up about 3.9% of Aew Capital Management L P's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.71% of UDR worth $101,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 51.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,376,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 250,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $2,474,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 7,980,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,956. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

