UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after buying an additional 2,058,829 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $524.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

