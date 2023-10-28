Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Hits $998.89

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $57.54 million and $998.89 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

