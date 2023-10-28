Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Decreased by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,386,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,825. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

