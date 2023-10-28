Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $24,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 12,043,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,119. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

