Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,961. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.57.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
