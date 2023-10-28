Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,626 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.32% of Veris Residential worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,860,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,042,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,101,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $17,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $13,575,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:VRE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Veris Residential

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

