VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $46.46. 35,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.2042 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

