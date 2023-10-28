VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $46.46. 35,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $58.80.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
