Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.05 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $114.28 million and $17.05 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00011917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014434 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.30 or 1.00099113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.85593464 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $9,152,754.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

