Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.7 %

WD traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. 152,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,622. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,084 shares of company stock worth $6,278,609. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 73.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

