Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $524.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,979. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

