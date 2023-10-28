WazirX Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $42.66 million and $435,293.78 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

