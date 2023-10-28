WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 1,739,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $933.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,038,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

