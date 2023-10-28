XSGD Market Cap Hits $21.13 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. XSGD has a total market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $89,778.26 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

