42-coin (42) Trading Up 56.3% Over Last Week

42-coin (42) traded up 60.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $68,559.63 or 2.00022554 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $1.06 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00199128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00012056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

