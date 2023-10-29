470,479 Shares in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 470,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of LOMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. 137,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $704.82 million, a P/E ratio of -150.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

