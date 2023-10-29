5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in October

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.
5N Plus Stock Performance
Shares of FPLSF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on FPLSF
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.