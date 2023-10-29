5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in October

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of FPLSF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FPLSF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FPLSF

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.