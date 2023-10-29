Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ENERW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Accretion Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accretion Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,970 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

