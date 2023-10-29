Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $83,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $508.12. 2,985,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.