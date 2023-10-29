Aion Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $237.78 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00137097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020894 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002920 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

