AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,500 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 536,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,205. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $10,311,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

