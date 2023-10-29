Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $79.42 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $79.42 million and $1.48 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003112 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005122 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008211 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

