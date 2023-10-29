Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $79.12 million and $1.40 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003070 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005120 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

