Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of AYX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.42. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. Analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx



Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

