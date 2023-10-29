Ampleforth (AMPL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $162,646.90

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003755 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $162,646.90 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 27,674,259 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.