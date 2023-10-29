Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

Amundi stock remained flat at $54.00 during trading hours on Friday. Amundi has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

