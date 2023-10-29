Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Amundi Stock Performance
Amundi stock remained flat at $54.00 during trading hours on Friday. Amundi has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48.
Amundi Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amundi
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.