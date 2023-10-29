ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPCY traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.28. 686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.15. ANGLE has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$6.27.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

